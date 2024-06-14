Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino Sells 100 Shares of Stock

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $11,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,114 shares in the company, valued at $232,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 29th, Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $35,550.00.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 100 shares of Southern Copper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $11,020.00.

Southern Copper Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SCCO stock traded down $0.82 on Friday, reaching $105.25. 244,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,379. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.97. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $67.64 and a 52 week high of $129.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 24.20%. As a group, analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $91.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern Copper

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at about $340,373,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Southern Copper by 18.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,771,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $827,804,000 after buying an additional 1,192,111 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,802,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 54.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,541,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $164,190,000 after buying an additional 544,312 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at $27,163,000. 7.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southern Copper



Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

