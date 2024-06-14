SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.51

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.51 and last traded at $18.60, with a volume of 15790 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPTN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th.

SpartanNash Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $625.27 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

SpartanNash Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Burney Co. increased its holdings in SpartanNash by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 49,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 66.4% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 22,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 8,901 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in SpartanNash by 9.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SpartanNash



SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

