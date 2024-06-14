SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $215.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $216.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.60. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $225.66.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.