SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Hits New 52-Week High at $147.17

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $147.17 and last traded at $147.17, with a volume of 368 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $145.65.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.78.

Get SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Theory Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,511,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 4,401.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after purchasing an additional 74,128 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $683,000.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.