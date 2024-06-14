SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Hits New 52-Week High at $147.17

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $147.17 and last traded at $147.17, with a volume of 368 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $145.65.
SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.78.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Theory Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,511,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 4,401.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after purchasing an additional 74,128 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $683,000.
SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile
The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.
