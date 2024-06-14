SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Shares Sold by Studio Investment Management LLC

Studio Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,570 shares during the quarter. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Studio Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Studio Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $4,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHM. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 231,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,053,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 34,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 16,921 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2,238.7% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 349,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,726,000 after buying an additional 335,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $47.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.12 and a 200-day moving average of $47.44. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.06 and a 52 week high of $47.90.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

