SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Shares Acquired by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) by 186.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC owned about 0.30% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 205.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,428,000 after acquiring an additional 164,793 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,808,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 287.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 30,654 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Insurance ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.08. The company had a trading volume of 80,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,449. The stock has a market cap of $687.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.58. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 1 year low of $39.47 and a 1 year high of $52.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.03 and a 200 day moving average of $48.49.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.