SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Hits New 12-Month High at $255.60

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $255.60 and last traded at $255.60, with a volume of 624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $249.30.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1,194.4% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

