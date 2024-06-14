Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Director Buys $29,100.00 in Stock

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) Director Steven W. Sansom bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $29,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.70. The company had a trading volume of 74,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,101. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.73. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $6.34.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $244.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.36 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 10.25% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPWH. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2,861.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,759,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598,421 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,715,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,684,000 after purchasing an additional 26,436 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,926,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 33,976 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,257,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 744,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 121,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

