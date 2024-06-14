Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Receives “Hold” Rating from TD Cowen

TD Cowen reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $85.00 target price on the coffee company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair downgraded Starbucks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Starbucks Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $80.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $90.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.53. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $71.80 and a 52 week high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,750 shares of company stock worth $642,050. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 12.8% in the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. OMC Financial Services LTD bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,523,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Starbucks by 9.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 432,452 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $39,660,000 after acquiring an additional 38,285 shares in the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $686,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

