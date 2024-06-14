Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Sold by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STWD. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 615.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 149,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 128,477 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 105,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 45,983 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 104,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 51,504 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 233.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 126,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $2,091,000. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $2,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,226,673 shares in the company, valued at $24,876,928.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STWD traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.06. 330,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,206,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $22.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.68.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STWD shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

