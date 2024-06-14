Steel Partners Holdings L.P. Buys 13,908 Shares of Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) Stock

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Free Report) Director Steel Partners Holdings L.P. bought 13,908 shares of Steel Connect stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.66 per share, for a total transaction of $162,167.28. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,101,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,838,686.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. purchased 7,434 shares of Steel Connect stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.26 per share, for a total transaction of $83,706.84.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. acquired 1,323 shares of Steel Connect stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $13,891.50.

On Friday, April 26th, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. bought 47,013 shares of Steel Connect stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $564,156.00.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. purchased 156,313 shares of Steel Connect stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $1,875,756.00.

On Thursday, April 18th, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. bought 701,246 shares of Steel Connect stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.83 per share, for a total transaction of $6,893,248.18.

On Friday, April 12th, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. bought 6 shares of Steel Connect stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $56.10.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. purchased 18,605 shares of Steel Connect stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.93 per share, for a total transaction of $166,142.65.

Steel Connect Price Performance

Steel Connect stock opened at $12.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.00. Steel Connect, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $12.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Connect

Steel Connect ( NASDAQ:STCN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.86 million for the quarter. Steel Connect had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 53.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Steel Connect by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 159,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Connect in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,991,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Connect by 1.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 332,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in Steel Connect by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 2,017,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,440,000 after buying an additional 18,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

Steel Connect Company Profile

Steel Connect, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides supply chain services in the United States, Mainland China, Netherlands, and internationally. It offers product configuration and packaging, kitting, and assembly of components and parts into finished goods; and value-added processes, such as product testing, radio frequency identification tagging, product or service activation, language settings, personalization and engraving, multi-channel packaging, and packaging design services.

