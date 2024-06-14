Steel Partners Holdings L.P. Purchases 7,434 Shares of Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) Stock

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Free Report) Director Steel Partners Holdings L.P. bought 7,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.26 per share, for a total transaction of $83,706.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,087,180 shares in the company, valued at $12,241,646.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 12th, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. acquired 13,908 shares of Steel Connect stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.66 per share, for a total transaction of $162,167.28.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. bought 1,323 shares of Steel Connect stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $13,891.50.

On Friday, April 26th, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. purchased 47,013 shares of Steel Connect stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $564,156.00.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. acquired 156,313 shares of Steel Connect stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $1,875,756.00.

On Thursday, April 18th, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. acquired 701,246 shares of Steel Connect stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.83 per share, with a total value of $6,893,248.18.

On Friday, April 12th, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. bought 6 shares of Steel Connect stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.35 per share, for a total transaction of $56.10.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. purchased 18,605 shares of Steel Connect stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.93 per share, with a total value of $166,142.65.

Steel Connect Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STCN opened at $12.61 on Friday. Steel Connect, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $12.61. The company has a market capitalization of $79.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Connect

Steel Connect ( NASDAQ:STCN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.86 million during the quarter. Steel Connect had a net margin of 53.00% and a return on equity of 19.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in Steel Connect by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 2,017,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,440,000 after acquiring an additional 18,261 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Steel Connect by 1.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 332,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Connect during the first quarter worth about $2,991,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Steel Connect by 0.6% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 159,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 47.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steel Connect

Steel Connect, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides supply chain services in the United States, Mainland China, Netherlands, and internationally. It offers product configuration and packaging, kitting, and assembly of components and parts into finished goods; and value-added processes, such as product testing, radio frequency identification tagging, product or service activation, language settings, personalization and engraving, multi-channel packaging, and packaging design services.

