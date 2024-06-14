Stephens Reaffirms Overweight Rating for MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Stephens in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $110.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 41.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MSM. StockNews.com cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Baird R W cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.80.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $78.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.89. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $105.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.01.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $935.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.55 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 7.89%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at $56,088,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,649,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,817,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,790,000 after acquiring an additional 197,193 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter valued at about $16,571,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 39.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 462,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,420,000 after acquiring an additional 131,943 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

