StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
AMCON Distributing Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of DIT opened at $137.89 on Friday. AMCON Distributing has a 52-week low of $132.01 and a 52-week high of $249.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $86.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.55.
AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $601.88 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of AMCON Distributing
AMCON Distributing Company Profile
AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AMCON Distributing
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.