StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Neonode Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NEON opened at $2.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.86. Neonode has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $8.55.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 256.11% and a negative return on equity of 54.27%.

Neonode Company Profile

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Germany, Switzerland, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

