StockNews.com Downgrades Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) to Hold

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Friday.

CRL has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.38.

NYSE:CRL opened at $212.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $228.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.95. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1-year low of $161.65 and a 1-year high of $275.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.24 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total transaction of $295,968.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,282,953.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,321,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,319,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 872.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 121,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,795,000 after buying an additional 109,275 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,703,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,060,000 after buying an additional 35,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

