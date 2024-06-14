StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Stock Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:SIFY opened at $0.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1.39. Sify Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $3.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Get Sify Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sify Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sify Technologies stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Free Report) by 100.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 509,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,050 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Sify Technologies worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.