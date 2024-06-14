StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TARO stock opened at $42.74 on Friday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $32.67 and a fifty-two week high of $45.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 0.56.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $164.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.10 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 8.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TARO. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 77.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

