StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance
Shares of TARO stock opened at $42.74 on Friday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $32.67 and a fifty-two week high of $45.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 0.56.
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $164.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.10 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 8.56%.
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.
