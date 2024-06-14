Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 278,400 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the May 15th total of 357,300 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 139,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STRA. Bank of America upped their price objective on Strategic Education from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Strategic Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

Strategic Education Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STRA traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.22. The stock had a trading volume of 8,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,738. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.57. Strategic Education has a 1 year low of $64.53 and a 1 year high of $123.62.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.51. Strategic Education had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $290.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Strategic Education will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Strategic Education

In related news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.55, for a total value of $29,637.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,442.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.55, for a total transaction of $29,637.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,442.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $42,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,062 shares of company stock worth $128,410 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 2.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 272,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $20,476,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Strategic Education during the third quarter worth $371,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 11.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,964 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 5.0% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 155.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,049 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,803,000 after buying an additional 241,168 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

