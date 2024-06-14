Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Announces Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1224 per share on Friday, June 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.
Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:HNDL opened at $21.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $840.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.65. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $21.32.
About Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF
Featured Articles
