Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Announces Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2024

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDLGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1224 per share on Friday, June 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:HNDL opened at $21.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $840.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.65. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $21.32.

About Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

