Studio Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,449,000. Caxton Associates LP increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4,511.5% during the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 400,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,072,000 after purchasing an additional 391,326 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,827,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 29,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 13,326 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $92.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.11 and a 200 day moving average of $88.60. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.75 and a 12 month high of $100.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 24.98%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.452 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $744,319.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 79,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,558,125.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $744,319.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 79,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,558,125.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $257,982.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,349,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,993 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,857 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.06.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

