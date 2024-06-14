Studio Investment Management LLC Buys 2,236 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimist Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 928,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,731,000 after acquiring an additional 323,705 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 10,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $19,552,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $27.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.55 and its 200 day moving average is $27.81. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $40.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,799.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pfizer

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.