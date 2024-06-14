Studio Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Studio Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of Studio Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,701,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,901,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,150,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6,807.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 938,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,718,000 after buying an additional 925,367 shares during the period. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,986,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,700,000 after buying an additional 706,134 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $75.35 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.43 and a one year high of $76.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.92.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.