Studio Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Studio Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of Studio Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,701,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,901,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,150,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6,807.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 938,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,718,000 after buying an additional 925,367 shares during the period. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,986,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,700,000 after buying an additional 706,134 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA BIV opened at $75.35 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.43 and a one year high of $76.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.92.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
