Studio Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $4,180,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 213,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,821,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 23.4% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITW opened at $240.62 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $217.50 and a one year high of $271.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $71.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.44.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

