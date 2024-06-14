Studio Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 11,244.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 66,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,146,000 after buying an additional 66,345 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 155,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,981,000 after purchasing an additional 42,539 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 169,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,640,000 after purchasing an additional 15,552 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 499.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 134,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,397,000 after purchasing an additional 112,237 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,093,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $106.97 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $147.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.93%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZBH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.