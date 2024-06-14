Studio Investment Management LLC Has $2.01 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Studio Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% in the third quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,870 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the third quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,947 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 75,733 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,627,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total value of $632,555.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,688,826.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $3,771,048.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,480,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total transaction of $632,555.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,858 shares in the company, valued at $92,688,826.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,838 shares of company stock valued at $11,984,344. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $183.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.78. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $191.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.