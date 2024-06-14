Studio Investment Management LLC Has $2.61 Million Holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 96.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,437 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CGCP. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 55.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,413,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,381,000 after purchasing an additional 504,105 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 143,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 22,574 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,587,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,123,000 after buying an additional 260,991 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 43.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,333,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,680,000 after buying an additional 404,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 38.8% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 46,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 12,970 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGCP opened at $22.44 on Friday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 1-year low of $20.99 and a 1-year high of $23.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.36.

About Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

