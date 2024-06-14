Studio Investment Management LLC Has $21.61 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Studio Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 5.5% of Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $21,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $681,000. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,007,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 213,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 254,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,861,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $183.35 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.75 and a 12-month high of $192.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.