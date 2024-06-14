Studio Investment Management LLC Has $21.61 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Studio Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 5.5% of Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $21,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $681,000. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,007,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 213,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 254,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,861,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %
NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $183.35 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.75 and a 12-month high of $192.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.14.
About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.