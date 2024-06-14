Studio Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,250 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,656,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 224.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 468,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,052,000 after purchasing an additional 324,252 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 239.1% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 17,810 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 103,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 20,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $790,000. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

LNT opened at $49.84 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $45.15 and a 52-week high of $56.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.87.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 17.53%. Alliant Energy’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.38.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

