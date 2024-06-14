Studio Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 6,039 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 7,423 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,542 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $88,226,000 after acquiring an additional 252,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $100.12 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.88.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

