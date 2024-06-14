Studio Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 196,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,330,000 after buying an additional 31,759 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 253,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,632,000 after purchasing an additional 119,844 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 17,263 shares during the period. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $70.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $74.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $611,901.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,259. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,876,777.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,086 shares of company stock worth $1,097,025. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

