Studio Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,676 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.4% of Studio Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 75.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,460,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630,843 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,081.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,655,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,983 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 138.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,575,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,661,000 after buying an additional 2,075,000 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 24,490,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,431,000 after buying an additional 1,439,791 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,327,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCSH opened at $77.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.85 and a 200 day moving average of $77.01. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.258 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

