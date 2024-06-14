Studio Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) by 44.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TDVG. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $683,000.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $38.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.64 million, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.74. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $30.97 and a 12-month high of $38.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.54.

About T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

