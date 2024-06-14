Studio Investment Management LLC Sells 118 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Studio Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paralel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.2% during the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 330,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $213,969,000 after acquiring an additional 12,420 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 48,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 144.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 86,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,792,000 after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 target price (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $845.42.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $770.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $776.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $789.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.34. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $845.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.25 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.