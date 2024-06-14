Studio Investment Management LLC Sells 16,399 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Studio Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,399 shares during the quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 197.5% in the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFEM opened at $26.62 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $22.28 and a 1 year high of $27.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.22.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

