Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Gap Up to $5.32

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.32, but opened at $5.83. Sunnova Energy International shares last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 2,456,047 shares.

NOVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average is $8.12.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.22. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 56.52%. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOVA. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2,959.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,661 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

