T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock Position Lifted by Studio Investment Management LLC

Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,772 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 170,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,840,000 after purchasing an additional 30,046 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 744,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,067,000 after purchasing an additional 13,703 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,814,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 113,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after purchasing an additional 15,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.10.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $116.57 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $132.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.44. The firm has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.43.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

