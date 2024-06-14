Taglich Brothers Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG)

QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Taglich Brothers decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for QuantaSing Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 12th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.81. The consensus estimate for QuantaSing Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for QuantaSing Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.13). QuantaSing Group had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 79.30%. The business had revenue of $130.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.68 million.

Shares of QSG stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2.87. The company has a market cap of $92.64 million, a P/E ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. QuantaSing Group has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $9.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in QuantaSing Group stock. Boston Partners bought a new stake in QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 98,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000. Boston Partners owned about 0.17% of QuantaSing Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

QuantaSing Group Limited provides online learning services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online courses, including financial literacy, short-video production, personal well-being, electronic keyboard, and meditation courses. It also offers marketing and enterprise talent management services to enterprise customers.

