Tango Therapeutics (TNGX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TNGX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 5/28/2024 – Tango Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 5/28/2024 – Tango Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/24/2024 – Tango Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $13.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/24/2024 – Tango Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $16.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/23/2024 – Tango Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $18.00 to $11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/9/2024 – Tango Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.
Tango Therapeutics Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of Tango Therapeutics stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.23. 19,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,028. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.21. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $13.03. The firm has a market cap of $879.38 million, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 0.79.
Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 299.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tango Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $17,427,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 12.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,080,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,462,000 after purchasing an additional 101,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.
Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.
