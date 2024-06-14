Tango Therapeutics (TNGX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TNGX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/28/2024 – Tango Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/28/2024 – Tango Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/24/2024 – Tango Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $13.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/24/2024 – Tango Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $16.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/23/2024 – Tango Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $18.00 to $11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/9/2024 – Tango Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Tango Therapeutics Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Tango Therapeutics stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.23. 19,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,028. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.21. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $13.03. The firm has a market cap of $879.38 million, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 299.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tango Therapeutics

In other Tango Therapeutics news, insider Mva Investors, Llc sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $456,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 483,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,679,617.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders sold 198,000 shares of company stock worth $1,469,970 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $17,427,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 12.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,080,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,462,000 after purchasing an additional 101,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

