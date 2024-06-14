Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Raises Dividend to $1.12 Per Share

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 1.12 per share by the retailer on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10.
Target has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 53 years. Target has a dividend payout ratio of 43.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Target to earn $10.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.6%.
Target Trading Down 1.5 %
NYSE:TGT opened at $144.61 on Friday. Target has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.20. The firm has a market cap of $66.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.86.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently weighed in on TGT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Target in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.11.
About Target
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
