Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Raises Dividend to $1.12 Per Share

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 1.12 per share by the retailer on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10.

Target has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 53 years. Target has a dividend payout ratio of 43.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Target to earn $10.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.6%.

NYSE:TGT opened at $144.61 on Friday. Target has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.20. The firm has a market cap of $66.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Target will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TGT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Target in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.11.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

