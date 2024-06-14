TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Shares Gap Down to $14.50

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.50, but opened at $13.65. TaskUs shares last traded at $14.32, with a volume of 277,422 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TASK shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of TaskUs from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TaskUs from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on TaskUs from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.62. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 2.36.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. TaskUs had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $227.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.50 million. On average, analysts predict that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs in the fourth quarter worth $2,362,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in TaskUs in the third quarter valued at $847,000. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in TaskUs during the 4th quarter worth $185,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in TaskUs during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in TaskUs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. 44.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

