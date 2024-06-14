TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for TC Energy in a report released on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now expects that the company will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.92. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

TRP has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on TC Energy from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TC Energy from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on TC Energy from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$54.94.

TSE TRP opened at C$53.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.01. TC Energy has a 52 week low of C$43.70 and a 52 week high of C$55.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$55.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$51.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$52.43.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.14 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.26 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 17.31%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.69%.

In related news, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima acquired 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$54.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,860.00. In other news, Director Richard Prior sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.00, for a total transaction of C$200,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima acquired 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$54.48 per share, with a total value of C$40,860.00. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,525 shares of company stock worth $248,569. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

