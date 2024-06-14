Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Shares Down 2.1%

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) was down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.21 and last traded at $8.25. Approximately 43,198 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 876,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.43.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VIV shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.07. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.0373 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is currently 41.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the first quarter worth $236,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the first quarter worth $123,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 330,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 20.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 399,318 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 67,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the first quarter worth $650,000. Institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

