Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Shares Gap Down to $0.88

Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.88, but opened at $0.84. Tellurian shares last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 2,429,053 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Tellurian from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TELL

Tellurian Trading Up 6.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $673.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.68.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $25.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.19 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 129.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tellurian

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tellurian by 36.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 20,872 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 20.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 454,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 77,997 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tellurian by 12.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,362,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 495,864 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Tellurian during the third quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tellurian in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

About Tellurian

(Get Free Report)

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. It operates through three segments: The Upstream, The Midstream, and The Marketing & Trading. The company produces, gathers, purchases, sells, and delivers natural gas; acquires and develops natural gas assets; and develops, constructs, and operates liquefied natural gas terminals and pipelines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.