Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.20.

TENB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Tenable stock opened at $40.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.79. Tenable has a twelve month low of $33.85 and a twelve month high of $53.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -70.34 and a beta of 0.84.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $215.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.56 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 8.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total value of $476,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 338,226 shares in the company, valued at $16,116,468.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total transaction of $476,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,226 shares in the company, valued at $16,116,468.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total transaction of $102,154.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,853 shares in the company, valued at $124,019.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,047 shares of company stock worth $3,393,475 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenable by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,543,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,018,000 after purchasing an additional 32,535 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,452,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,085,000 after acquiring an additional 680,477 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,491,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,575,000 after acquiring an additional 585,559 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,038,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,937,000 after acquiring an additional 16,515 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,195,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,340,000 after acquiring an additional 227,977 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

