Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Sets New 1-Year High at $140.49

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $140.49 and last traded at $139.69, with a volume of 85673 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $135.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on THC shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.41.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.12.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.77. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 1,400 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total value of $185,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,145,858.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total transaction of $185,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,858.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher S. Lynch sold 10,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total transaction of $1,453,527.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,196.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,691 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,909. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.2% in the first quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 17.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

