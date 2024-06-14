Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Increased by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,924 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,855 shares of company stock valued at $19,285,643. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. China Renaissance initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $234.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $3.08 on Friday, reaching $179.39. The company had a trading volume of 30,299,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,268,922. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.09. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

