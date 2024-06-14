Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading Up 3.2%

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) shot up 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $177.46 and last traded at $176.18. 30,905,713 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 96,168,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.66.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Tesla from $176.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Tesla from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Tesla from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.90.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,855 shares of company stock worth $19,285,643. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 8.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 419,642 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $105,003,000 after purchasing an additional 33,606 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 173,154 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Tesla by 0.9% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 44,397 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,109,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in Tesla by 80.8% in the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla by 35.1% in the third quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,560 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

