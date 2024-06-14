The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.80.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTB. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 18,890.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 23.8% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 16.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the third quarter worth about $268,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NTB opened at $33.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1-year low of $24.62 and a 1-year high of $36.06.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.28 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 27.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is presently 39.55%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as overdraft facilities to commercial and corporate customers.

