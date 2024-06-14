The Lovesac Company to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (NASDAQ:LOVE)

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Lovesac in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 11th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for Lovesac’s current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LOVE. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Lovesac from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Lovesac from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of LOVE opened at $26.26 on Thursday. Lovesac has a 1-year low of $14.18 and a 1-year high of $29.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.52 and a 200 day moving average of $23.96.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.06). Lovesac had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CFO Keith R. Siegner bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $99,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,840. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Keith R. Siegner bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $99,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,840. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer bought 3,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $72,338.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,338.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lovesac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lovesac by 515.4% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Lovesac by 15.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Lovesac by 8.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

